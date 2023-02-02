The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has congratulated the newly promoted Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) officers.

This is even as the association urged the newly promoted officers to add value to trade facilitation at the nation’s seaport.

Addressing newsmen recently, the acting President of ANLCA, Dr Kayode Farinto, described the newly promoted officers, particularly the Comptrollers and Assistant Controller Generals (ACG’s) as core officers who can add value to the service.

Farinto commended the new crop of officers that make up the service’s management team. He charged the new officers to take up responsibilities and develop trade policies to promote trade in the country.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the new management team. They are core officers. They are officers that can add value. We should not have a management team that will act as emperors because NCS now should consider trade facilitation, revenue generation and security of this country.

“I am encouraging this management team because I have confidence in them. I am privileged to have known some of them as young officers and can only tell them that with the fact that God has placed them in this position now, they should add value because we are losing in this country. The last management team of NCS made Nigeria fall below International standards. That is why a lot of importers are not even importing.

“This management team has a lot of work to do. They should come up with trade policies, engage stakeholders and let the training committee have information in view of sensitisation.”

