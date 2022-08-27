ADC raises alarm over alleged plot to seal off national secretariat

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised the alarm over alleged move to seal off its national secretariat in Abuja.

The party National Director of Communications and Programs, Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde, disclosed this in a statement at the weekend.

Oligbinde said political parties not uncomfortable with the ADC rising profile were trying to instigate officials of the Federal Capital Development Control (FCDA), with the ultimate aim to destabilise the party ahead next general elections.

The statement warned such “paid agents” to stop the act described as embarrassing, adding that ADC is not a commercial or business enterprise and there has not been any area designated by the FCT or Development Control where political parties can situate their offices.

“Following on the resolution by the ADC National Executive Council (NEC) to extend the tenure of National officers of the party during the Special NEC Meeting which held on Thursday, 25th August 2022, ADC has reported that the party’s steady progress towards the general elections has started ruffling several feathers.

“Some devious agents of other political parties have started using unscrupulous ways to intimidate or blackmail our party.

“Some unscrupulous persons have arranged to seal the premises of ADC under the pretense that ADC office is located in an area designated by FCDA as a non-commercial area.

“ADC is not a commercial or business enterprise and there has not been any area designated by the FCT or Development Control where political parties can situate their offices, as was done for embassies. The ADC Global Campus and Transformation Centre that serves as the party’s office, like many other political parties offices, is situated even in a more public place than most of the offices of APC/PDP.”

While warning that such intimidation will never succeed, the ADC said it has “already dispatched a special letter to Mr. President, the Inter Party Advisory Commission and minister of FCT to take steps towards addressing such witch hunting and most repressible actions of agents of darkness.”