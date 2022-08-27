ICT will generate major revenue for government soon — Pantami

The Federal Government has projected that the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector to become one of the major revenue generation for the government.

The projection was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami while speaking shortly after inspecting Galaxy Backbone office in Gombe.

The Minister said that, “My projection is based on Bureau of Statistics which released its data for the second quarter of 2022 only yesterday (Friday) and it clearly stated that ICT alone with all the digital services contributed 18.44 percent to the revenue generation, and this has never happened in the history of Nigeria.”

He then said that government has completed plans to extend Information Communication and Technologies (ICT) services in Gombe to serve the North-East region.

Isa Ali Pantami also said that the expansion will ensure broadband penetration as well as data centre services in the zone stressing that the zonal office will boost revenue generation for government and expand the market.

According to him, “This is Galaxy Backbone North-East Zone under Galaxy Backbone which is a Limited liability company owned by the Federal Government and we have zonal offices; we have in Lagos for South-West, Enugu for South-East, North-Central in Abuja, for North-West is in Kano, the North-East is in Gombe and we do hope that of South-South is in the pipeline because we are expanding.”

While explaining further the reason for the choice of Gombe as the zonal office, the Minister said the state is uniquely positioned within the region following it proximity with the other five states constituting the zone.

Isa Ali Pantami said that, “The reason behind the expansion is for revenue generation and the company has been commercialised to generate revenue for government.”

“It is part of our strategy and the scope of our market. Gombe been at the centre of the North-East and the only state that shares border with states within the zone,” Pantami added.

Also speaking, Prof Muhammed Abubakar explained that Galaxy Backbone was geared towards ensuring that data becomes the mainstay of the country’s economy.

He said that, “Data is our crude oil, we provide protection to government data. Data is everything.”