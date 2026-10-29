2027: Lagos APC targets stronger comeback after 2023 setback

Lagos State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Cornelius Oyefolu Ojelabi, has described the outcome of the 2023 general elections in the state as a wake-up call, vowing that the party will stage a stronger comeback in 2027.

Ojelabi expressed confidence that the ruling party would defeat opposition figures, including Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, through intensified grassroots mobilisation and sustained engagement with voters.

He spoke at the launch of the Iyaloja General Movement for Renewed Hope, where he said the APC was determined to consolidate its achievements and secure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the party is leaving nothing to chance despite being the ruling party, as it continues to mobilise support across states and local government areas.

“You can see the seriousness the All Progressives Congress attaches to the forthcoming general election. Most of the political activities taking place now are centred on the APC,” he said.

Ojelabi noted that the emergence of several support groups and their activities across the country reflected the party’s determination to retain power in 2027.

He said the APC was reaching out to voters to explain the achievements of the Tinubu administration and the Lagos State government, expressing confidence that the electorate would reward the party at the polls.

The Lagos APC chairman said the party had learnt important lessons from the 2023 elections, when its dominance in the state faced a significant challenge.

Lagos, traditionally a stronghold of the APC and its predecessors, witnessed a competitive presidential election in 2023, with the Labour Party’s Peter Obi winning the state.

Describing the experience as a wake-up call, Ojelabi said the party was prepared to demonstrate its strength in the forthcoming elections.

“What happened during the 2023 election, to me, is a wake-up call. And you will see the wonders that we are going to perform come 16th of January and 6th of February, by the grace of God,” he said.

He urged Lagos residents to assess the performance of the APC-led government and reciprocate its efforts through their votes.

Ojelabi also dismissed concerns about the proposed Rainbow Coalition and whether the APC would require its support to win the 2027 presidential election.

He maintained that the priority of the party and other political actors should be to ensure Tinubu’s re-election, irrespective of the coalition arrangements being considered.

“Whether coalition or no coalition, everybody is speaking one language. The language of making sure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returns to Aso Rock,” he said.

The APC chairman added that the party would continue to strengthen its support base and mobilise voters ahead of the general elections.