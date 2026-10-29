Osun 2027: Tinubu’s supporters seek monarchs’ support for re-election

With the 2027 presidential election approaching, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Osun State have begun efforts to strengthen President Bola Tinubu’s electoral support base in rural communities, setting a target of 1.5 million votes for him in the state.

The group, which is seeking the involvement of traditional rulers in its mobilisation drive, said the monarchs could help bridge the gap between voter registration and actual participation in elections by encouraging eligible residents to turn out on polling day.

The initiative was unveiled in Osogbo on Wednesday at a programme tagged Small Towns and Rural Kings for Continuity, Renewed Hope, National Unity and Stability, attended by traditional rulers from small towns and rural communities across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Osun State Coordinator of the group, Oluomo Sunday Akere, said the engagement was intended to strengthen grassroots participation in the democratic process while soliciting support for Tinubu’s re-election.

Akere urged the monarchs to use their positions within their communities to promote voter awareness and encourage their subjects to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in the January 2027 presidential election.

He argued that the decision of a substantial number of eligible voters to stay away from the polls could undermine the representative value of an election, leaving the political future of many citizens in the hands of a relatively small number of voters.

The coordinator said the group was looking beyond general voter education, as it also hoped to secure the monarchs’ assistance in mobilising electoral support for the president.

“One of the major objectives of the gathering is to consult with the traditional rulers from rural communities and small towns on encouraging their subjects to participate in the nation’s democratic process,” he said.

Akere disclosed that the organisation was targeting 1.5 million votes for Tinubu in Osun, expressing the hope that the involvement of traditional institutions would strengthen its mobilisation efforts.

He, however, called for a relationship between political leaders and traditional rulers that would extend beyond election campaigns, arguing that regular engagement with the royal fathers could improve governance at the grassroots.

According to him, traditional rulers should not be approached only when politicians need votes but should also be consulted on matters affecting their communities and the welfare of their subjects.

To support its campaign for Tinubu’s re-election, the group also highlighted federal infrastructure projects in the South-West, particularly those located in Osun State.

Akere listed the Ilesa-Ife-Ibadan Expressway, Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road and Osogbo-Gbongan Road among the projects it considered significant to its appeal for another term for the president.

The Director-General of the organisation, the Eburu of Iba, Oba Adekunle Adeogun-Okunoye, also called for increased voter participation, warning that poor turnout could weaken citizens’ influence over the choice of political leaders.

The monarch said the campaign was designed to sensitise members of the public to the importance of elections and encourage them to participate, regardless of their political preferences.

He maintained that voting remained a fundamental means through which citizens could choose leaders they believed were capable of addressing their concerns and delivering democratic dividends.

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Oba Adeogun-Okunoye expressed concern that many registered voters often failed to participate in elections, stressing that continuous public enlightenment was necessary to encourage more eligible citizens to exercise their voting rights.

He said the involvement of traditional rulers could help extend voter education to communities that might not be adequately reached through conventional political campaigns.

Also speaking at the gathering, the Osun State Head of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Voter Education, Gender and Inclusivity Department, Rufus Ariyo, welcomed the initiative, saying the participation of traditional rulers could strengthen the commission’s voter-education efforts at the grassroots.

Ariyo urged eligible voters to come out in large numbers during elections and freely choose candidates from political parties of their preference.

He said the electoral process should provide citizens with the opportunity to determine their leaders through the ballot, irrespective of party affiliation.