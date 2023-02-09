The National Executive of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has confirmed its decision to obey the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over the illegal suspension of the Abia state chairman of the party and those of six other states by the former national chairman, Mr. Ralphs Nwosu.

In a resolution by the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, the party said, “And after a thorough consideration of the actions of the former national chairman, Mr. Ralphs Nwosu, regarding the purported dissolution of the Abia State Executive Committee on August 02, 2022, and the suspension/expulsion of the Kogi, Edo, Niger, Rivers Sokoto, Kebbi, Abia and Gombe States Chairmen, the National Executive Committee of our party met on January 10, 2023”.

They resolved that the purported dissolution of the Abia State Executive Committee by Ralphs Nwosu was illegal, null and void, and of no effect, following the court judgement delivered by Hon. Justice B.F.M Nyako in the Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1541/2022 between Kingsley Temitope Ogga & 9 Ors V. African Democratic Congress & 2 Ors.

The party NEC resolution signed by Kingsley Temitope Ogga, NEC Forum Chairman and Mr. Kennedy Odion, NEC Forum Secretary, confirmed that “the Abia State Executive Committee, headed by Obinna Don Norman, is the legally and duly elected State Executive Committee of our party in Abia State.”

The NEC further advised that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, relevant authorities and security agencies should only recognise the duly elected EXCOs and the states chairmen of Abia, Kogi, Edo, Niger, Rivers, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Gombe.

“Any other persons parading themselves as the State Executive Committee or interim committee chairmen of Abia, Kogi, Edo, Niger, Rivers, Sokoto, Kebbi and Gombe should be regarded as impersonators and dealt with according to the law.”

