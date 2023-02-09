Israel Arogbonlo

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Bella Okagbue, on Wednesday, said despite being a good cook, cooking alone doesn’t guarantee a secured home.

The Reality TV star in a recent tweet, stated that she is all about soft life.

“Any small thing, Bella can’t cook, Bella learn how to cook, Bella cooking keeps a home blah blah blah. I really don’t know where you guys got this,” she said in a tweet.

“I’m a good cook that just doesn’t like cooking. As long as the people that should complain, don’t mind. Please spare me the yarns,” she tweeted.

“Cooking does not keep a home. You that have been cooking, how far? I’m all about soft life. I don’t like stress or see the need to stress. I work so hard to be able to make life easier for myself,” she added.

