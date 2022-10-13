ADC holds special convention in Kaduna, ratifies expulsion of  Kachikwu, others

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has formally ratified the expulsion of its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, and his running mate, Hon. Ahmed Rufai from the party.

Others also expelled from the party include the BoT chairman, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, national vice chairman North-East, other State chairmen and party executives.

The expulsion of the members from the party was ratified at a special national convention, which held at the Ahmadu Bello University Conference Hotel in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Wednesday.

At the convention also, the national officers whose tenure expired were replaced with the election of new national officers by affirmation.

Consequently, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu was returned as National Chairman of ADC, Alhaji Said as Secretary and Mrs Kyauta as Women Leader among other executives for another term of four years.

The returned national Chairman in his acceptance speech appreciated the delegates for reposing on him the mandate to lead the party for another four years, adding that he will certainly lead the party to victory come 2023.

Given the reason for the expulsion of the party’s presidential candidate, Kachukwu, he said the candidate has had no manifestoes since he was elected as a presidential candidate, adding that the only thing he has done is to work against the interest of the party with the aim to sell the ticket to one of the ‘big’ political party with impunity.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Special National Convention and director general of the campaign global of the ADC, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said “it is my pleasure to welcome you all to this round of periodic National Convention of the African Democratic Congress following the lapse of the statutory tenure of national executives of the party. We call this convention special because it marks the flagged-off of a genuine movement for the people to reclaim their natural and legitimate right to reshaping the destiny of Nigerian society.

“We will reach the mountain-top together. Here, I think it is pertinent to underline the fact that the formal purpose of today’s convention is to dissolve the National Working Committee and confirm a new one, adopt the party’s amended constitution, as well as to adopt a statement of discipline to some party members and ratify party principles and goals and adopt the rules for the party’s activities, including the process for the next election cycle”