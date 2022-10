The Niger/Kogi Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has arrested seven suspects in connection to the smuggling of 57 exotic Cars within six months.

This was stated by the Customs area Comptroller of Niger/Kogi Command, Compt Busayo Kadejo during a media briefing on Wednesday at the Headquarters of the Command in Minna, Niger State.

Compt Kadejo added that other seizures by the command include; “21 Bales of second-hand clothing, 90 Bags of Fertilizers, 116 kegs of 25 Liters each (2900 litres), and 36 Bags of 50kg “.

The Comptroller who further said the command was able to recover a total revenue of N50,839,248.00 during the said period, pointed out that the cumulative value for all the seized items is N238,402,916.00.

The Niger/Kogi area Comptroller who commended other security agencies within the command’s area of operations said, “I have been engaging the border communities, our sister security agencies to cement a cordial relationship and synergy to achieve our desired aim of curtailing snuggling in the command.

According to him, “We intend to meet with the Chief Executives of Niger and Kogi States as well as the royal fathers to appeal on how we can bring an end to the activities of smugglers in their respective areas”.

Comptroller Kadejo stressed that the Customs has discovered all illegal routes used by smugglers emphasizing that, ”the Government directives on border closure is still in force in Babanna the only border station in the command”.