ADC Coalition: Anambra LP guber candidate, Moghalu, dismisses defection rumours

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. George Moghalu, has dismissed rumours that the party is collapsing into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition. He described the speculation as desperate propaganda being spread by opponents who are alarmed by the LP’s growing popularity and momentum in the state.

Speaking during the official inauguration of the George Moghalu/Ifeoma Okaro Campaign Council at Jesse Hotel & Suites, Awka, on Tuesday, Dr. Moghalu clarified that any potential coalition with the ADC pertains only to the 2027 general elections—not the upcoming Anambra governorship race.

“There’s no iota of truth in the rumour,” Moghalu said. “It’s being circulated by those who feel threatened by the strength, popularity, and growing acceptability of the Labour Party in Anambra.

“When the propaganda first emerged that our leader, Mr. Peter Obi, had left the Labour Party, he publicly debunked it. He reaffirmed his commitment to the party and even promised to attend our campaign rally this Friday in Onitsha.”

While inaugurating the campaign council, Moghalu urged members to prepare for the task ahead, noting that unseating an incumbent is no easy feat.

“This election is not a tea party,” he warned. “It’s not a game you play with snuff in your hands. Removing an incumbent—even the weak one currently in office—is never easy. But it is possible. It has happened before, both here in Anambra and in other states.

“We must never forget that elections are won at the polling units, not at the state capital. That’s where our strength will be tested. I’m grateful that you’ve chosen to work with me, not for me, as stakeholders in this movement.

“We must remain united, committed, and fully dedicated. There’s much to gain if we win—and everything to lose if we don’t.”

The Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Chief Okey Chukwuogo, expressed optimism, stating that with unity and focus, Dr. Moghalu’s victory is within reach.

Also speaking, LP State Chairman Hon. Ugochukwu Emeh affirmed the party’s readiness for the polls.

“The people selected into this council may not be the best on paper, but they were chosen based on capacity and proven track records,” he said. “Our candidate is spiritually, physically, and financially ready. There’s no room for excuses or bitterness. Just deliver. In this mission, there’s no provision for second place.”

With the campaign now officially launched and momentum building, all eyes are on Onitsha, where Mr. Peter Obi is expected to rally party supporters ahead of the decisive November 8 governorship election.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE