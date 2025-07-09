Peter Obi explains link to Abacha, releases evidence

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has addressed recent speculation surrounding his past engagement with the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, insisting the relationship was purely professional and had no political undertone.

Obi made the clarification in a statement shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, where he also presented documentary evidence to support his position.

Explaining the background of his involvement, Obi said the initiative arose from concerns shared by a group of Nigerian traders and importers, himself included, over delays in clearing goods at the nation’s ports.

He said, “In consonance with my established principles of defending everything I am involved in, and in the interest of all men and women of goodwill, especially those committed to the pursuit of truth, I hereby attach the letter which documents my co-opting, along with others, into the Taskforce on the decongestion of the Ports.”

He emphasised that prior to that meeting, he had never met General Abacha and noted that their engagement with the military leader was driven by economic concerns, not political interests.

“Our meeting with him was borne out of collective concern as traders and importers over the prolonged delays in clearing goods at the ports,” he explained.

“We approached him not as political actors, but as concerned citizens seeking pragmatic solutions to a matter affecting economic activity and livelihoods.”

Obi maintained that his participation in the port decongestion task force was rooted in civic responsibility.

He released a letter confirming his appointment to the task force, reiterating that the aim was to enhance efficiency at the ports to support business and economic growth.

“This clarification is offered in the interest of truth, to reaffirm that our actions were driven solely by a sense of civic duty and not political ambition,” he stated.

While acknowledging that some individuals may continue to question his motives, Obi dismissed such critics as “mischief makers with ulterior motives,” and stressed that making the facts public was part of his commitment to transparency.

“I don’t expect this copious evidence to bury this Abacha case because the mischief makers have ulterior motives, but it’s being placed in the public space for posterity and in line with my transparency pledge to Nigerians on any issue I am involved in,” he added.

