The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said it observed with concern the unhealthy twist of events involving the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC) who illegally took over the responsibility of the Returning Officer by declaring the result of the governorship election.

CDD in a statement signed by its Director Idayat Hassan condemned what it described as brazen violation of the clear provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

CDD said the Electoral Act, 2022 makes it abundantly clear in Section 25 (2f) that: “The returning officer shall announce the result and declare the winner of the election at the State Collation Centre in the case of election of a Governor of a State.”

“It is an affront on the laid down procedure for the Resident Electoral Commissioner to have gone ahead to make the announcement when he is not empowered by the law to do so.

“Apart from the fact that such a step is patently illegal, the action of the REC is capable of provoking the breakdown of law and order in the State, considering the tense political atmosphere in the State given the inconclusive governorship poll and the subsequent supplementary poll.

“CDD calls on INEC Headquarters to immediately put in place the appropriate process to sanction the erring REC, whose action is capable of undermining law and order in the State.

“CDD similarly calls for the process as spelt out in the law to be followed in promptly declaring the winner of the governorship election. Importantly, we call on all participants in the process and stakeholders across the State to remain calm and maintain the peace.

“We urge INEC to ensure prompt conclusion of the process in line with provisions of the Electoral Act and other extant guidelines”, the statement added.

