Veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, recently celebrated her husband’s birthday and their 27th wedding anniversary.

45-year-old Jalade-Ekehinde took to her Instagram account @realomosexy, to celebrate her husband and their union with a display of their picture.

“Omosexy” tatooed inscription is seen on her husband’s arm, on the displayed picture.

Jalade-Ekehinde wrote, “Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy…

“And…… Happy Anniversary to us. 27 years and we only just about to get into phase 2! Last kiddo now 21….no more PG……

“Ready Love? ??U Endlessly”.??

Other celebrities took to the comment section of the post to celebrate with the couple.

Actor Femi Branch said, “Happy Birthday Cap and Happy 27 years of love and friendship. You guys are a wholesome inspiration.”

Also, ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorothy Bachor, said “Awww It’s the ink for me, beautiful. Happy birthday sir and Happy Anniversary.”

Actress Shan George, wrote “Happy birthday Captain, I wish you many happy returns, hurraaayyyy.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jalade-Ekehinde got married to Captain Matthew Ekeinde in 1996 at the age of 18. Together, they have four children.





