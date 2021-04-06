Actor, Uche Nnadi, buries father in style

Popular Nigerian actor, Uche Nnadi, popularly know as Goodluck in the sitcom ‘The Johnsons’, recently lost his father.

In a recent chat with Friday Treat, he said that his father died at a time he was needed the most, describing him as his hero and life champion.

He said, “My best actor is gone!

“My hero, you were the mirror with which I looked at my life, now that you are gone my life is so empty that I feel it in my soul. The truth is most people didn’t know until now that you actually started your career as an actor from way back Christ Anglican Church, Emeabiam (Owerri West LGA) Imo State.

“My solace is the fact that you lived a good life and a fulfilled one. Every moment of your life is like a book on a path towards truth, love and unity.

“On April 7, 2021, your body was lowered to mother earth. I miss you, dad, your grandchildren miss you, we all miss you.

“Adieu Nnadi Jacob Ndubuisi Nnadi.”

At the wake keep ceremony organised last weekend in Lagos, most of the cast of ‘The Johnsons’ were seen in attendance.

The late Jacob Nnadi will be buried tomorrow in Imo State. He was 63 years old.

