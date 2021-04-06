Buhari’s driver, who returned bag of foreign currencies during Hajj, is dead

Master Warrant Officer, Sa’idu Afaka, the official driver of President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

He died at the State House Clinic on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

The President has consequently extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said President Buhari, who also commiserated with the Government and people of Kaduna State, described the late Afaka as an honest, capable and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and responsibility.

The President recalled that in 2016 the soldier, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, picked up a bag containing a large amount of foreign currencies and turned it over to the National Hajj Commission, an action which earned him praises from the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

President Buhari prayed Almighty Allah to ‘‘bless the soul of the departed with an elevated place in heavens,’’ committing the family and friends to divine comfort and patience.

