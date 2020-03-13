Acting has always been my passion —Whochey Nnadi

Whochey Nnadi is a popular face on television. In the family sitcom, ‘The Johnsons’ , he is known as Jennifer’s husband, Goodluck. The multi-talented entertainment personality speaks to ROTIMI IGE about his journey so far.

Tell us a bit about your background, growing up and early memories of family life.

I am a proud Nigerian. I grew up in Ogba (Lagos) where I attended primary and secondary school, I later went to the Imo State University between 2006 and 2010. I am from a family of five, plus my father and mother.

How did your journey into acting begin?

It began in 2003 even before I gained admission to study Theatre Arts.

What challenges did/do you face?

Challenge then was basically distance, because at the time, I was on Gbenga Adeyinka’s (GCFR) comedy TV show Laffmattaz. Well, it was more like a platform for some of us then, so coming to Lagos from Imo State to shoot then back to school wasn’t easy at all.

Before The Johnsons, what were you doing in the entertainment industry?

Before ‘The Johnsons’ I had been on some TV shows; Crack House, D8, Everyday People, +234 Series, Saint Saviors… I then worked as a personal assistant to Okey Bakassi, for five years.

How did you land your role in The Johnsons?

My role was by audition, though I didn’t even know it was going to be this long.

Tell us, what has the experience been like working on set of the very popular family sitcom, especially with your cast and crew?

My experience so far has been awesome, I came in season five and guess what. from my first day on set it was like I started the show with them from season one. Trust me, the cast and crew are simply the best, we are one big family.

Since joining the cast of The Johnsons, what has changed in your life?

Change is constant, I must say The Johnsons is Africa’s number one TV drama series, so you can imagine what the show has done to my acting career.

Any particular embarrassing moment that you care to share?

Embarrassing moment would be in Season Six when I had some personal issues. I was always missing my lines and guess what, the crew members were so professional like they knew what I was going through.

Your sitcom has been nominated for various awards, how does this make you feel?

We have constantly kept Africa entertained for over eight years so the awards basically are confirmation that we are worth all the accolades.

Do you also act in movies or get involved in any other entertainment business?

Oh yes, I act in other projects. In fact, I just shot my own project (a movie) coming very soon. Just watch this space my people… I do full time entertainment business and a bit of auto-mechanic basically for car upgrades for now. So, I am an actor, master compere (MC), brand expert, content developer, event consultant and auto mechanic.

What would you want to be remembered for?

A great actor.

What challenges do you feel is still affecting the Nigerian entertainment industry and what solutions can you proffer?

We do not have royalty attached to our works as artistes; that’s what can serve as retirement benefits because at some point we will retire from active service (performance).

What would you have become if not an actor?

Even if I didn’t study Theatre Arts, I would have still gone to a film school, trust me. I couldn’t have done any other thing better. Do you know what it is to be an entertainer? You get paid for enjoying yourself.

Your typical day?

When I am not on set, I wake up to do school runs and then head for the gym. I take a bath, prepare for the day with breakfast (I like food) and proceed to my office. When I am on set, I wake up, head to the gym and prepare for my work call time.

What fashion accessories/gadget can’t you do without?

I can’t do without wearing good stuff (I really don’t wear names). I just wear good fashion labels whether local or internationally made, it must be good.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE