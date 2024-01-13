The US says it carried out a fresh attack against a Houthi target in Yemen on Saturday, its second strike on the group which has attacked Red Sea ships.

The US said its latest strike was a “follow-on action” targeting radar. The Houthis vowed a strong response.

Later on Saturday President Biden said the US had delivered a “private message” to Iran about the Houthis.

“We delivered it privately and we’re confident we’re well-prepared,” Mr Biden said without giving details.

Iran denies involvement in attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea.

However Tehran is suspected of supplying the Houthis with weapons, and the US says Iranian intelligence is critical to enabling them to target ships.

Joint UK-US airstrikes targeted nearly 30 Houthi positions in the early hours of Friday with the support of Western allies including Australia and Canada.

A day later, the US Central Command said it carried out its latest strike on a Houthi radar site in Yemen using Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles.

A Houthi spokesman said the strikes had no significant impact on the group’s ability to affect shipping.

The Houthis are an armed group from a sub-sect of Yemen’s Shia Muslim minority, the Zaidis. Most Yemenis live in areas under Houthi control. As well as Sanaa and the north of Yemen, the Houthis control the Red Sea coastline.

The official Western government line is that the ongoing air strikes on Houthi targets are quite separate from the war in Gaza. They are “a necessary and proportionate response” to the unprovoked and unacceptable Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, they say.

About 15% of global seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea, the US says. This includes 8% of global grain, 12% of seaborne oil and 8% of the world’s liquified natural gas.

The US says the group has so far attempted to attack and harass vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden 28 times.

Some major shipping companies have since ceased operations in the region, while insurance costs have risen 10 times since early December.

London and Washington have backed Israel following the 7 October attacks by Hamas in which about 1,300 people were killed and some 240 were taken hostage.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign of air strikes and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza has killed 23,843 Palestinians so far, according to the Hamas-run health ministry on Saturday, with thousands more believed dead under the rubble.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE