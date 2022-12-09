Achievas Entertainment engages Pencil comedian for upcoming music festival

Friday Treat
By Tribune Online

As part of plans to deliver a world class event, Achievas Entertainment have engaged the services of top comedian, event compere and actor, NwanevuOgechi Cyril, better known as Pencil, as one of the producers of its coming event tagged ‘Beer With Us festival’ (BWUFEST) billed to hold on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Lagos.

Speaking during his unveiling, Pencil disclosed that judging by the track record of Achievas Entertainment in the industry, any entertainer should be considered lucky to be a part of a formidable team known for excellence.

He said, “I am bringing in all my experiences as a show producer to this particular festival to make it the talk of the town and the biggest event ever; I will be working tirelessly with other producers on the board so that all expectations are met. Guests should be assured that they are in for a treat from start to finish of the event”.

With names of the performing artistes still unannounced, guests will enjoy performances from raves of the moment, surprise international artistes and a host of remarkable DJs and comedians.

Achievas Entertainment top executives, Chiori Daniel Cole and Paul Cole Chiori disclosed that all hands are currently on deck towards putting out a standard concert that the Achievas brand is associated with.

Organisers of the concert have also disclosed that the coming festival was open to sponsorship or partnerships by both corporate and individual brands.

You might also like
Friday Treat

BHM emerges ‘Agency of the Year’ at NIPR’s LaPRIGA

Friday Treat

After 40 years, Pretty Okafor acquires corporate edifice for PMAN

Friday Treat

YouTube releases list of Nigeria’s top creators for 2022

Friday Treat

DJ Gavpop hosts bandanna and jeans carnival in Ibadan

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More