Livingspring clergyman tasks church to produce political candidates, begins world conference

The presiding pastor of the LivingSpring Chapel International, Pastor Femi-Emmanuel has charged Christians to be fully involved in producing credible candidates that the general public will vote for during elections, saying the church can no longer stand aloof or say let the politicians do politics.

He added that the days of saying politics is evil or that politicians are demons are gone, calling for church’s inclusion in the art of governance in the country.

Pastor Femi-Emmanuel made the observation at a press briefing to commemorate the 2022 annual world lifting conference of the church, scheduled to hold between December 12 and 18, 2022 at the Dominion City, Aduloju Bus Stop, Ibadan.

According to him, the conference themed ‘Living Proof,’ promises to feature word, worship, interactions, seminars and workshops which will address different areas of life that are broken into syndicate sessions, free shopping and medical outreaches; love feast, minister’s conference, among others.

He disclosed that he will be ministering alongside Pastor Johnson Tomisin Kalejiye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), other anointed ministers of God, and Christian singers such as Bidemi Olaoba, Chigozie Wisdom, Mike Sax and Dare Akinbo to bless the assembly both in words and music during the conference.

Femi-Emmanuel who is the director, Directorate of Politics and Governance of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, further encouraged the church to be involved in politics at the grass root level, which is at the ward level in order to be able to organise, train, mobilise and release her members to join political parties at their ward

“The Christians, youths and patriotic Nigerians should move down to the grass roots politics of Nigeria and make sure that credible candidates are the ones managing the ward political affairs.

He observed that the crop of people the country has now in politics are the political money bags, the shenanigans arranging their people at the ward level and presenting themselves or their cronies to go and represent the citizens at various states, national assemblies and even the Senate, as well as the governor buying up their cronies at the ward level.

He noted that until good Nigerians got involved in the selection process, there could be no credible candidates to vote for either in the gubernatorial, presidential, senatorial, House of Representatives, and state Houses of Assembly even as local govt chairmen and councillors.

