Folu Storms, Jammal Ibrahim, others shine as Showmax premieres new original, ‘Crime and Justice Lagos’

Some of Nigeria’s leading actors converged on Genesis Cinemas, Maryland, Lagos on Tuesday, December 6, for the exclusive screening of ‘Crime and Justice Lagos’.

Following the screening of episode one, the lead cast settled down for an afternoon of conversations with the media where they talked about their characters, the making of the series and why they think it is a must-watch.

“Every episode tells a new crime story, but the main characters in the Serious and Special Crimes Unit continue to evolve through the episodes”, said actress Folu Storms, who played SP Kelechi Farasin, a lead character in the series.

“As much as it is a procedural crime series, it also covers real human-angle stories. Each main character will evolve. Viewers will learn more about them after every episode, and all things will finally make sense at the end. So, you’ll have to watch till the sixth episode to get the full picture,” she added.

Jammal Ibrahim, who took on another lead character, SP Danladi Dikko, expressed his excitement saying: “I have never seen anything like this on TV. I still have goosebumps from watching this as I just saw it here for the first time. Our producer, Yinka is a perfectionist who will make you take one scene over and over again, but this episode we’ve seen today clearly shows that all that stress and pain was worth it.”

When asked about her role as Simi, Maggie Osuome said “playing the role of a physically challenged tech whiz kid made me realise that a good number of disabled people are more balanced mentally and emotionally. Simi made me recognize my strength and creativity.”

With Yinka Edward produced Executive produced Crime and Justice Lagos follows the activities of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit working in the biggest and most densely populated city in Africa, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Femi Biboye (William Benson). The elite team of detectives made up of Superintendent Kelechi Farasin (Folu Storms), Superintendent Danladi Dikko (Jammal Ibrahim) and wheel-chair bound IT guru, Simisola Alade-Wright (Maggie Osuome) take on some of the audacious and bizarre crimes in the city.

The first installment of the show set in Kenya premiered in 2021 on Showmax and featured leading names in Kenya’s film industry including Sarah Hassan and Alfred Munyua. At the 2021 Kalasha Awards, it was nominated for all three major awards across all the TV Drama categories: Best TV Drama, Best Lead Actor (for Munyua) and Best Lead Actress (for Hassan who won in this category).

Crime and Justice Lagos premiered on Showmax on yesterday, December 8, with new episodes weekly, for six weeks.