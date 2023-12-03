The councillor representing Ward 4 and Majority Leader of Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo state, Honourable Salaudeen Kabeer Adebayo, has empowered 160 youths in Saki with digital skills as part of the initiative to enable them to compete in the global cyber sector.

Salaudeen, through his foundation, Hope Never Dies (HND), trained the beneficiaries for three weeks on content creation, data analysis, cryptocurrency, interior decoration, makeup, graphics design, web development, and digital marketing.

Speaking at the grand finale of the youth empowerment programme and the 4th anniversary of his foundation on Saturday in Saki, the lawmaker said Hope Never Dies has become a beacon of opportunity, illuminating the path towards a brighter future for the youth in his constituency in the last four years.

While discussing the skills acquisition and training programme, Salaudeen explained that the training scheme had reached a new height, covering an array of skills vital for the success of the beneficiaries in the digital age.

He stated, “Our journey, guided by the principles of hope, was nothing short of inspiring. In these four years, Hope Never Dies has become a beacon of opportunity, illuminating the path towards a brighter future for our youth. We owe it to the Almighty for bestowing upon us the strength to undertake this noble mission.

“This year, our digital training programme reached new heights, covering an array of skills vital for success in the digital age. Digital marketing, content creation, data analysis, web development, cryptocurrency, and interior decoration were expertly handled by accomplished instructors in their respective fields. As a result, over 100 participants have emerged with the resilience and skills needed to thrive in the dynamic tech world.”

Salaudeen also organized a quiz competition for secondary school students in Saki West Local Government.

Islamic High School, Saki emerged as the overall winner; Distinct Model College, Saki emerged as the first runner-up, while Command Science Secondary School, Saki was the second runner-up. The schools went home with N30,000, N20,000, and N10,000, respectively.

Also, the overall best student in the science class was Adesina Oluwafadekemi, the overall best student in the art class was Gbadegesin Ifeoluwa, while the overall best student in the commercial class was Adeniji Juliet Ikeade, all from Sharon Rose College, Saki. They were each given N10,000.

Similarly, two of the trainees were given mini laptops, while others went home with other consolation prizes.

The event, with the theme ‘Prudent Exploitation of Technologies; Youth as the Exclusive Driving Force,’ also included a panel discussion and a lecture by Dr. Yisa Yusuf Oyedemi.