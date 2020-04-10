Accountant General restores collapsed GIFMIS platform

Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) on Thursday night announced the successful restoration of service on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform.

The OAGF said the shutdown of the GIFMIS platform was caused by the fire outbreak at the Treasury House on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, which was successfully contained.

“The fire had affected the outdoor panels of the cooling system of the server, and as a result, the server automatically shut itself down.

“Repair work was immediately carried out on the affected equipment and at 12:30pm on Thursday, 9th April 2020, the server was successfully restarted.”

According to a statement from Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Henshaw Ogubike, “Presently, service has been restored and payments can be made and received through the GIFMIS platform.”

GIFMIS is an IT-based system for budget management and accounting that is meant to improve public expenditure management processes, enhance greater accountability and transparency across ministries and agencies.