Accountancy a tool for national development, good governance in Nigeria —Lead City VC

Professor Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo, vice-chancellor of Lead City University has posited that accountancy and public accountability are important tools for national development and good governance in Nigeria.

Adeyemo made the claim at the weekend while delivering the keynote address during the investiture of Mr Quadri Olayemi Ayuba as the 22nd chairman of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Ibadan and District Society.

He stated that accountancy is the backbone of every functioning economy, hence it has the potential to boost the growth of a country. He argued that the financial roles accountants play in the country make them an integral aspect of national development.

Adeyemo further explained that ICAN has an important role in grooming accountants who are equipped with the essential knowledge for national development and skill sets to pursue and further good governance in Nigeria.

He added, “Let me remind you that our institute has come a very long way, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. We have weathered the years, we have weathered the storms, we have weathered everything. And I must say that we have come of age and we are waxing on.

“Therefore I like to appreciate the efforts of district societies, in trying to mobilise our members all over the nation. As you are all aware, the district societies are clusters of our members in different states and cities, whereby our members are privileged to be together, interact, network, share ideas, cherish and experience the hallmark of our institute.

“And we are proud that the Ibadan District Society has continued to fly the flag of the institute in their area of influence. To uphold the tenet of our institute and to make the district a haven of learning.”

In his remark, chairman of the investiture, Professor Taoheed, charged Ayuba and the new excos of ICAN Ibadan District Society to uphold the values of the institute and focus on the development of the district.

“I charge this present exco to uphold the values of ICAN, and make decisions devoid of tribe, and see the next man as a brother or sister to work together to break the yoke of ethnicity,” he added.

The newly inaugurated excos of ICAN Ibadan District Society include Dr Temitope Babajide (vice-chairman), Babatunde Kilani (deputy vice-chairman), Mrs Omisore Olufunmilayo (general secretary), and Mrs Olaitan Babatunde (treasurer).

Others are Mrs Nwadike F. O. (financial secretary), Mrs Ajayi Salome Olabimpe (technical secretary), Mrs Akinwande O. O. (welfare secretary), Mr Nasir S. A (assistant secretary-general), Mrs Akinbowale Sileola (membership secretary), Mr Fagoroye Amos, and Mr Oguntade Victor.