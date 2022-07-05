How 24 Exchanges enables secure and efficient crypto trading among Nigerians

When it comes to the storage and trading of cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, Nigeria is one of the leading nations in the world. According to a Triple A statistic, adoption of cryptocurrencies by Nigerians is among the top 10. Online testing was used for the inspection.

This suggests that despite the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN’s prohibition on banks from facilitating trades in bitcoins and other digital currency in the nation, the number of people looking to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the country is still high.

The openings the digital world provides are thought to be a major factor in the growing interest. Although it might be accurate, embrace is still slowly because of the challenges and risks involved, especially when exchanging these currencies. Early cryptocurrency adopters in the nation had to rely solely on foreign bitcoin peer-to-peer platforms like Luno to conduct trades. However, many traders found the experience to be a bad one, particularly because of the exchanges’ high extravagant rates, low balance requirements, and other unfavorable restrictions.

A local, well-known, and capable company was urgently needed. The result was an emergence of a domestic cryptocurrency platform called 24 Exchanges.

24 Exchanges is one of the numerous Financial technology companies in Africa, that Dr. Charles Nwachukwu founded in 2021 to make it simpler for citizens of the nation to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

the fintech business that first started its trades on Whatsapp where it achieved flawless crypto trades and has since launched its websites where users can Buy and Sell digital assets quickly and easily.

The brand currently has more than 9,000 registered customers on its platform, and there are approximately 900 daily active users who conduct more than 200 daily trades, according to information on the company website.

There is a lot of talk about cryptocurrency, but why aren’t more people using it as quickly as they should? The concept of cryptography is still obscure; it almost seems to be reserved for a small group of people. This is where 24 Exchanges finds its purpose: “We want to make crypto easy for humanity so that more people and businesses can use it cryptocurrencies regularly. utilizing and advancing the inherent strength of blockchain technology. For both the current and future generations, we must forge a fresh, sustainable path, says CEO Dr. Charles.

Why is the website special?

Ripping off incidents are surprisingly frequent in the Nigerian cryptocurrency scene. This is primarily because users were forced to rely on foreign cryptocurrency P2P exchange platforms, which made it difficult to regulate transactions between parties. Conquering this, 24 has entered the market to provide all users with secure and clean transactions.

Pricing

Like many other currencies, 24 Exchange bases its fees on the current exchange rate and offers some of the best rates in the business. Currently, 24 purchases bitcoin from users at a rate of N600 to a dollar and sells at N615 to a dollar.

the use of the website





The website is simple to use and navigate. Users must enter their username, email address, and password upon first use. A six-digit confirmation code will be sent to the provided email address upon completion of the signup form, and then the user is free to use and explore all the amazing services provided by 24.

In addition to bitcoin exchange

The website provides its users with more than just bitcoin exchanges. The Virtual Card Service, which is 24’s way of offering its users options to Virtual Debit cards, is one intriguing service that is available on the website. Through this service, users can use their wallets to pay for their online purchases and subscriptions.

Founded in Nigeria, 24Exchanges is a with the intention of encouraging more people and businesses to use cryptocurrencies on a daily basis.

The CEO has further announced their expansion into 5 African Countries including Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, South Africa and Rwanda.

This awesome development was brought to light by the CEO at the launch day of the companies debut Website

Dr. Charles the CEO in a further statement said

“This expansion has always been part of our long-term roadmap, and we’re excited that Africa is ready for it, Since our first entry into the markets in 2021, we have been dedicated to understanding the needs of clients through in-depth research in an effort to bring innovative services to meet changing lifestyle needs,” said Dr, Charles CEOof 24 Exchanges. “The African markets is important to us, and we will tailor our approach with our clients’ needs in mind. The launch of our website is just the beginning. We look forward to bringing our other widely popular services to Africa very soon.”

Quick facts about 24 Exchanges

24 Exchanges is a leading financial technology company committed to offering the best services when it comes to buying and selling of Cryptocurrencies. 24 is devoted to forming a vibrant internet ecosystem that meets the needs of everyone who comes across it’s company

24 Exchanges has over one thousand users enjoying its services around the world.

https://24exchanges.co