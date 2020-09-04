Accident: Three burnt to death on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, on Friday, disclosed that three persons were burnt to death near Danco Filling Station. at the Sagamu end of the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.

Umar, in a statement made available to newsmen, in Abeokuta, said the unfortunate incident was caused by excessive over speeding which led to the loss of control on the part of a driver of a pickup van.

The FRSC boss said the accident happened at about 4.37 pm when the driver of the ill-fated vehicle hit a truck ahead of it from behind and went into flames.

It was learnt that five persons. all males, were in the pickup van, with three burnt to death, while the one sustained injuries with no mention of what happened to the last person.

“One vehicle was involved, a pick van with no registration number on it.

The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to the loss of control and hit a truck in his front and went into flame immediately,” he said.

The remains of the victims have been deposited in a morgue in Sagamu, while the one that sustained injuries was being attended to at a private hospital in the same town.

