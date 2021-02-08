Accident claims one life, others injured in Bauchi

A ghastly motor accident in Bauchi involving three commercial vehicles has claimed one life while several others were injured at various degrees.

The accident occurred at about 1 pm on Monday at Dungal Village, 10 kilometres away from Bauchi town along the ever-busy Bauchi-Jos road.

An eyewitness, Malam Umaru told Tribune Online, who was at the scene of the accident and joined the rescue team being a special marshall, that the accident was caused by a motorcyclist who in the process of crossing the road was hit.

He narrated that while trying to cross the road to the other side, the old motorcycle got hooked in the middle of the road, he, therefore, abandoned it on seeing the oncoming vehicles. In the process of avoiding the motorcycle, the oncoming vehicles had a head-on collision.

The accident involved a Galaxy minibus belonging to Plateau Riders which was heading to Jos from Maiduguri, a Toyota Hummer bus conveying police personnel to Maiduguri from Port Harcourt and a Sharon minibus heading to Bauchi from Jos.

The witness added that on seeing what he caused, the owner of the old motorcycle ran away from the scene into the nearby bush, saying that nobody knows his identity because he is not from the village.

Some of the passengers who spoke to Tribune Online attested to the fact that their vehicles were not overspeeding but had the head-on collision while trying to avoid hitting the man and his old motorcycle in the middle of the road.

Personnel of the Bauchi Sector Command of the FRSC who later arrived the scene of the accident evacuated all the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for medical attention while the dead was to be deposited at the hospital morgue.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…