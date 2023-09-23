Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Henry Egbe Ayuk, has stated that Calabar Pharmaceutical Company is an investment that can meet the basic health needs of the state.

Dr. Ayuk made this assertion while speaking to pressmen after an official visit to CALAPHARM recently in Calabar.

The commissioner, who was taken round the premises by Pharmacist Dan, noted CALAPHARM’s great potential to produce table water, intravenous fluids, water for injection, lotions, syrups, pain relievers, antibiotics, antidiarrheals, etc, all essential commodities vital for affordable quality primary healthcare delivery.

The Commissioner who was accompanied on the visit by the Permanent Secretary, the Director of Pharmacy Services and other officials of the State Ministry of Health, admitted that although there may be current hiccoughs in materializing this dream, the Governor Bassey Otu-led administration will look to address them.

The Site Pharmacist and Technical lead, Dan Michael, who had earlier taken the visitors round the facility had told the Commissioner of the great potential the facility has in generating revenue through production and sales of essential medical products for the country, if maximized.

