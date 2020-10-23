Abuja Muslim group to give WASSCE scholarships, others

The Standard Bearers Islamic Organisation, Abuja, has finalised arrangements for the grand finale of its 2020 Career Mentorship Programme (CMP) aimed at identifying and rewarding indigent but brilliant Muslim students through scholarships.

A statement by the group signed by its coordinator, Idris Jumah, stated that the CMP was an annual event created to lighten the burden of Muslim students in the final stages of secondary school who might not be able pay for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and other examinations required for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

According to the organisation, the process usually involves writing of qualifying examinations where those with excellent performances, especially the indigent ones, would receive prizes such as scholarship for the WASSCE, NECO examination and up to tertiary institutions, cash and educational materials.

It noted that this year’s edition would hold virtually due to the challenge of the coronavirus disease.

It advised interested students to register through its dedicated platform as mock examination holds on October, 31, while the qualifying examination would be holding a week later.

The group added that the CMP, which is in its fourth year, had enjoyed wide acceptability from parents and students, as it had helped a lot in bridging the hitherto wide gap in higher institution enrolment by Muslim students.

It then advised parents to motivate their wards to maximise the opportunity by registering on time for the examination.

