NANTA inaugurates committees to uphold members’ professionalism

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has inaugurated three standing committees from the Lagos Zone.

Constituted during the association’s virtual forum, the committees include Travel Policy and Standards; Conduct and Disciplinary and Advocacy & Outreach.

Speaking during the virtual inauguration, the Vice President, NANTA Lagos Zone, Mr Yinka Folami, tasked members of the committees to ensure that they carry out their duties effectively to move NANTA forward.

According to him, with these committees, NANTA would further engage disciplined professional practices of its members, recognition by regulators and connection with stakeholders, particularly the Nigerian travelling public.

“We want to eradicate touting from the profession and promote professionalism in travel agency business.

“We want to tell the world that we can organise ourselves and that we are professionals. I believe that anything we have conceived can be achieved,” Folami said.

He urged the media to help in promoting and projecting NANTA and its activities.

The VP acknowledged that COVID-19 containment protocols of the different arms/agencies of government and extended prayers and best wishes to the traveling public, aviation stakeholders, and the entire Nigerian community.

In his words, “As we begin to stabilize, from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we urge that there is no loss of concentration and that we continue to abide strictly to the set protocols.”

He thanked the National President of NANTA, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, national officers of NANTA, Mr Daisi Olotu, Mr Yinka Ladipo, Mr Yinka Olapade, NANTA Lagos Zone Officers, the immediate past VP Mrs Lola Adewole, Ms Bukola Aliu, Mr Taiwo Oludayo, Mr Kola Anigioro, Mr Isaac Iwafemi, Alhaji Monsuru Oyebola, Mr Yinka Folami, the Amazon; Mrs Tinuke Nwakohu and the distinguished members of the committees.

According to Folami the Travel Policy and Standards Committee is made up of seven members.

They are: Mr Chudi Aligwekwe, Mrs Omonike Adesokan , Mrs Chinwe Eluchie, Mrs Funmilayo Oriola, Mrs Yinka Eniayekan, Mr Nwankwo Ifeanyi, Ms Bukola Aliu (Exco Observer).

The committee, Folami explained would be responsible for monitoring and advising approaches, travel policies, and practices to achieve balance in the travel trade in the Lagos market

Conduct and Disciplinary Committee, the Vice President, NANTA Lagos Zone, said would be responsible for interpreting the Code of Conduct as stipulated in the NANTA Constitution and administer standards which NANTA members must comply with.

The members of this Committee includes: Mrs Arit Tunde-Imoyo , Mrs Olubunmi Lawal, Mrs Folakemi Fatade, Mr Alabi Kazeem Ishola, Mrs Adetunji Farinu, Mrs Lola Adefope , Mr Oluwasanmi Shobayo, Mrs Lola Adewole (Exco Observer)

The Advocacy & Outreach Committee, he pointed out is saddled with the responsibility of establishing and maintaining relationships/partnerships with both active and passive members of NANTA and with stakeholders

The committee, he added us made up of eight members which include: Mr Efetobo Awhana, Mr Adekunle Oluwole , Mrs Joanna Owolabi, Mrs Taiwo Omoifoh, Mrs. Abimbola Abiona, Mrs Elohor Kagho, Mrs Eke Stella, Mr Taiwo Oludayo (Exco Observer)

Folami also recalled the success of the NANTA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee established to provide relief to families within the vicinity of the NANTA headquarters in Lagos (Fadeyi, Ikorodu Road) and to support the COVID -19 Safety Protocols by distributing 1500 face-masks to aviation frontline workers in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria(FAAN), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA),international Air Transport Association(IATA), Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited(BASL), Immigration, Airport/Airline Check-in personnel and travelling passengers).

According to him, this was successfully executed in August 2020 and because the association needs to maintain a culture of giving back to society, he also, formally made the CSR committee as a standing committee with the following members: Mrs. Ima Victor-Ekpo,Mrs. Tinuke Nwakohu, Mrs. Adelola Adewole, Mrs. Maryanne Onuoha, Mrs. Joanna Owolabi, Mr. Taiwo Oludayo and Mr. Isaac Iwafemi (Exco Observer).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…NANTA inaugurates committees NANTA inaugurates committees

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…NANTA inaugurates committees NANTA inaugurates committees

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…NANTA inaugurates committees NANTA inaugurates committees

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE