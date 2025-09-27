Abuja–Kaduna train services set for resumption next week — NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Saturday night announced that the Abuja–Kaduna passenger train services will resume operations next week, following the successful completion of repairs and safety checks on the affected section of track at Asham.

Recall that the service was temporarily suspended after the unfortunate incident of August 26, 2025. Since then, the Corporation has worked tirelessly to ensure that both the infrastructure and rolling stock are restored to the highest safety standards in line with global best practices.

In a statement signed by the NRC’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the Corporation said:

“As part of our commitment to passenger welfare, the NRC has refunded 512 passengers out of the 583 on board the affected train. Efforts are ongoing to reach and process refunds for the remaining passengers to ensure that no one is left behind.

“The NRC appreciates the patience and understanding of our esteemed passengers and assures the general public that their safety, comfort, and satisfaction remain our top priority.

“We also acknowledge the invaluable support of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, security agencies, the media, and all stakeholders during this period of recovery.

“Further details on the official resumption date and schedule will be communicated in the coming days.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE