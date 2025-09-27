Metro

Abuja–Kaduna train services set for resumption next week — NRC

Tola Adenubi
South-West 27 abducted train passengers, Families of abducted passengers kick against planned resumption of train service, Terrorists attack train station with explosive devices on Abuja-Kaduna rail track, train services, Abuja-Kaduna, passengers, train, passenger train services, NRC, gunmen attack, N6000,, Abuja-Kaduna service, Abuja-Kaduna e-ticketing
FILE PHOTO

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Saturday night announced that the Abuja–Kaduna passenger train services will resume operations next week, following the successful completion of repairs and safety checks on the affected section of track at Asham.

Recall that the service was temporarily suspended after the unfortunate incident of August 26, 2025. Since then, the Corporation has worked tirelessly to ensure that both the infrastructure and rolling stock are restored to the highest safety standards in line with global best practices.

In a statement signed by the NRC’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the Corporation said:

ALSO READ: Awujale: Sultan of Sokoto pays condolence visit to late Oba Adetona’s family

“As part of our commitment to passenger welfare, the NRC has refunded 512 passengers out of the 583 on board the affected train. Efforts are ongoing to reach and process refunds for the remaining passengers to ensure that no one is left behind.

“The NRC appreciates the patience and understanding of our esteemed passengers and assures the general public that their safety, comfort, and satisfaction remain our top priority.

“We also acknowledge the invaluable support of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, security agencies, the media, and all stakeholders during this period of recovery.

“Further details on the official resumption date and schedule will be communicated in the coming days.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Police officers, Bauchi Police confirm kidnap Police nab 11 suspected drug peddlers, recover 68 bags of Cannabis in Abuja
Next Article Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to United States President Donald Trump Dominion, Giuliani reach confidential settlement in $1.3bn defamation lawsuit

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×