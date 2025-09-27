Awujale: Sultan of Sokoto pays condolence visit to late Oba Adetona’s family

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the royal household of Awujale of Ijebuland, late Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The Sultan, who arrived in the South West on Thursday for the coronation of former Oyo State governor, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, made the visit to the Adetona family on the sidelines of the Ibadan royal festivities.

He was accompanied by the President of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and other top Muslim leaders.

Upon arrival, the Sultan was received by Prince Saud Adedire Adetona, heir to the royal family.

The entourage proceeded directly to the tomb of the late monarch, who passed away on July 13, 2025, the same day as former President Muhammadu Buhari, at the age of 91. Prayers were offered for the repose of his soul.

Following the solemn visit to the gravesite, the Sultan was hosted to a modest reception attended by distinguished Ijebu sons and daughters.

Among those present were the Regent of Awujale, Olor’ogun Dr Sonny Folorunso Kuku, also the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland; Dr Kunle Hassan, the Olori Omo Oba of Ijebuland; and other eminent personalities who joined the family in receiving the revered northern monarch.

Present at the event were the two widows of the late Awujale, Olori Agba Iyabode Adetona and Olori Modupe Adetona, while Olori Obakemi Adetona was absent.

Also in attendance were royal children, including Prince Ademola Adetona, Prince Adeniyi Adetona, Princess Adetoun Adetona, alongside Prince Saud Adedire.

In a welcome address, Regent Sonny Kuku, who reflected on his personal connection with the Sultan as fellow alumni of King’s College, Lagos, and Barewa College, Zaria, expressed appreciation for the Sultan’s presence.

He said: “It is with great honour and reverence that I, as Chairman of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, extend a warm welcome to you to Ijebuland.

“Your presence here today is a testament to the strong bonds of brotherhood and solidarity that exist between our communities.

“We are deeply touched by your decision to pay a condolence visit to the Royal Family of our late Awujale and the people of Ijebuland.

“Your Eminence’s gesture demonstrates your commitment to fostering unity and peace among Nigerians, transcending religious and cultural divides.”

He prayed for Allah’s protection over the Sultan and expressed gratitude on behalf of the royal family and the Ijebu people.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, addressing a gathering that included prominent Ijebu leaders and community members, emphasised the importance of continuous prayers for the late monarch.

“Let us continue to pray for him, during our five daily prayers, at Jumu’ah and whenever we remember. That is what we do for our leaders. They have played their part and departed this world. It is now left for us to sustain the legacy they left behind,” the Sultan said.

He also shared personal reflections, stating: “First of all, we thank Almighty Allah for His blessings and for bringing us together this afternoon as members of one big family. I say one big family because I also consider myself part of the Awujale family. I must acknowledge the Oloris present and my dear friend, Dr Sonny Kuku, whom I have known for many years, even before I became Sultan.”

He added, “As soon as we arrived, we went straight to the grave of our brother and friend and offered prayers for him, as we have been doing since he departed. May Almighty Allah forgive him and grant him Al-Jannah al-Firdaus.”

The Sultan offered words of advice, urging unity, peace and thoughtful leadership in the process of selecting the next Awujale.

He said: “Let us strive to do what will bring peace to our community, our country and our families. The family is the foundation of any society. Alhamdulillah, this royal family has been exemplary and I urge them to continue fostering love and harmony.

“May Allah bless Ijebu land with an Awujale who will surpass even the great achievements of our late brother, Oba Sikiru Adetona, someone who will unite not only Ijebu but the South West and the entire nation.”

