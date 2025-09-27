Dominion, Giuliani reach confidential settlement in $1.3bn defamation lawsuit

Dominion Voting Systems has reached a confidential settlement with Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to United States President Donald Trump, in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit tied to false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

The case, filed in January 2021, accused Giuliani of spreading “defamatory falsehoods” alleging Dominion rigged the election in favour of Joe Biden. The company said Giuliani’s remarks, which were amplified through media appearances and his podcast, damaged its reputation while enriching him financially.

In a court filing on Friday, both parties requested a voluntary dismissal of the case. The settlement terms remain undisclosed, with each side agreeing to bear its own legal costs and expenses.

The deal comes just days after Dominion reached a similar confidential settlement with Sidney Powell, another former Trump lawyer who was also sued for $1.3 billion over her role in promoting baseless election conspiracy theories.

Dominion has pursued multiple legal actions since 2021, including its high-profile settlement with Fox News, which paid $787.5 million earlier this year to resolve claims over its coverage of election-related misinformation.

Giuliani’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(ABC)

