Metro

Police nab 11 suspected drug peddlers, recover 68 bags of Cannabis in Abuja

Lawrence Bajah
Police officers, Bauchi Police confirm kidnap

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced that its operatives have arrested 11 suspected drug dealers in a series of coordinated operations targeting known drug hotspots in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

In a statement issued to the media on Saturday night, SP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson for the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, provided these details.

“The raids, conducted by the Command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit, led to the recovery of sixty-eight (68) bags of substances believed to be cannabis. The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal supply networks and reduce drug-fueled crimes within the nation’s capital.

“These arrests mark a major step forward in dismantling criminal supply chains, curbing drug-induced crimes, and ensuring that harmful substances are kept away from our communities.

“The Command remains committed to intensifying its operations against drug-related offences while calling on residents to support ongoing efforts by providing timely and useful information via the commands emergency lines: 08061581938, 08032003913, CRU: 08107314192.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PDP receives defected APC members Postponed state congresses reignite PDP crisis
Next Article South-West 27 abducted train passengers, Families of abducted passengers kick against planned resumption of train service, Terrorists attack train station with explosive devices on Abuja-Kaduna rail track, train services, Abuja-Kaduna, passengers, train, passenger train services, NRC, gunmen attack, N6000,, Abuja-Kaduna service, Abuja-Kaduna e-ticketing Abuja–Kaduna train services set for resumption next week — NRC

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×