The commissioner for physical planning and urban development in Ekiti State, Karounwi Oladapo, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would rule the state till 2046 without challenge.

The APC chieftain, in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, said the main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would find it difficult to put any serious challenge during elections in the state.

He noted that the ranks of the PDP in the state had been depleted, with notable leaders of the opposition party announcing their support for the governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and the APC.

According to him, ” God spare our lives; it will be a miracle if the Ekiti PDP has any fighting strength and capacity for any political battle beyond 2026 in Ekiti State.

“If the PDP has been ruling in Bayelsa and Rivers States since 1999, with a fresh mandate that will last till 2027 (i.e., for a cumulative period of 28 years), and the same goes for the APC in Lagos State, what stops the same scenario from happening in Ekiti State?

” Ekiti APC will be in the saddle for the first 28 years, starting with the APC Fayemi in 2018. This is 2024; take 6 years out of 28 years; you have 22 years. Simply put, the Ekiti APC will retain power with good governance for the next 22 years. That is, up to 2046.

” You don’t have to agree with my insight and perspective, but just keep this write-up, mark your calendar, and start counting along with me.”

On the latest endorsement of Governor Oyebanji for a second term by former governor Ayodele Fayose, the APC chieftain described the decision of the PDP as the best for the state, saying the governor in the last year has raised the bar of governance in the state.

Oladapo said, “Fayose is a master strategist and full of political wisdom. He knows how to play the game and will continue to remain politically relevant in Ekiti politics and Nigeria for a long time. He knows when to fight and when to beat a retreat, and he aligns with the winning and performing team, led by Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

“He is happy and merry today and not stressing and sharpening himself in an unnecessary and unproductive struggle for an elusive and unattainable state power through a highly degraded, decimated, uncoordinated, and extremely weak political platform called the PDP in Ekiti State.

” You don’t have to agree with his political style, and he has no apologies to offer anybody. If you are a member of the Ekiti PDP and you see wisdom in his decision to support the government of APC Oyebanji till 2030, follow him, and if not, stay where you are.”

