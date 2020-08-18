Alleged kidnap kingpin, Evan’s case adjourned again till Aug 25

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Special Offences Court in Ikeja has adjourned further hearing of a criminal trial of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans till August 25, 2020.

Evans was arraigned before Justice Taiwo with three other defendants Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze, and Udeme Upong over alleged attempt to kidnap the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Mr Vincent Obianodo.

They are facing a seven-count charge bordering on murder, attempt to commit murder, attempt to kidnap, sale and transfer of firearms, the offences they all pleaded not guilty to.

When the case came up, the state prosecutor had led in the witness box, the police officer who took Evans statements during his arrest in 2017.

The police officer, Inspector Idowu Haruna who is among the Intelligence Response Team, of the IGP, told the court how he obtained the statements of Evans under a conducive atmosphere at the State Command of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS.

Inspector Haruna denied the claims of Evans that his statement was obtained under duress arguing that the statements were read to him after documentation and his superior officer also countersigned the statements after Evans affirmed the contents.

However, the defence counsels disagree with his testimony and called for trial within a trial.

Evans was the first to charge before the State High Court, with one Victor Aduba on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

They were accused of conspiring and kidnapping one Sylvanus Hafia.

