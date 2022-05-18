ABPFEON calls on DSS, police, others for assistance

The Association of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria (ABPFEON), Cross River State chapter, has reacted to the purported claims of a parallel body which allegedly assault to the female gender which is against the purpose to which the association was incorporated.

The chairman of the association, Mr. Ago Raymond, while speaking to the Nigerian Tribune in Calabar, said in a bid to rubbish pageantry events which do not meet up with ethics and standards of ABPFEON, as well as restrict some pageantry events that breed violence, sexual molestation and encourage cultism-related activities among pageant organisers, a disgruntled set of people allegedly went to establish a proxy unregistered association to continue with their evil acts.”

The chairman of ABPFEON called on the government, Cross River State Tourism Bureau, Cross River State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), the Nigerian Police Force, DSS, SSS, Security Agencies, the general public, and well-meaning Nigerians as well as all states chairmen of ABPFEON across the country, pageant lovers to disregard and desist from doing business or engaging in activities with any such proposed organisation which is not ABPFEON or do so at their own peril.

On her part, the Vice Chairman of Cross River State chapter of ABPFEON, Miss Ogban Comfort, said that the issue had been reported to the national body and a release of statement to that effect would be made with a total ban on unregistered and unapproved pageant organisers parading themselves in Cross River State.”