Why we lifted ban on employment in IAUE —Wike

RIVER State governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of academic and non-academic staff for the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE).

The governor disclosed this through his deputy, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, during the convocation ceremony of the institution held on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

Wike said the decision to lift the ban on employment in the university was necessitated by the desire to provide quality teaching, learning, research and to strengthen the capacity of the university to impart innovative knowledge and deliver quality education to its students.

The governor, who said every state needed well-educated, trained, skilled and healthy citizens to grow its economy, create jobs and ensure that life becomes truly meaningful for everyone, added that the success of any state or country depended on how the youth are transformed through education, skills and values, to be active and productive citizens.

The visitor to the university said: “Educational institutions remain key to societal transformation and is the reason we as a state government, have continued to prioritise access to quality education at all levels since we took over the levers of governance seven years ago.”

Wike, who expressed satisfaction on the role the institution has been playing to actualise its special mandate in the training of professional educators and administrators for the state and the country, commended the management, lecturers and other partners for the growth of the university and its contributions to state and national development.





He congratulated the graduating students for completing an important phase in their lives, adding that the knowledge, skills and values they had acquired from the university would guide them to succeed in life.

Meanwhile, the acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Okechukwu Onuchuku had announced that the university has secured full accreditation for 21 courses in the university, just as the institution graduated 7,521 students.

Professor Onuchukwu added that the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of the institution had been reviewed in line with global best practices, while the school fees had also received a downward review for the benefit of students and their sponsors and general boost of education in the state.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that a breakdown of the number of graduates showed that a total of 3,751 students bagged first degrees in different fields of study while 3,770 graduated at the post-graduate levels.