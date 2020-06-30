Abiodun swears in new Head of Service, three aides

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated Alhaja Selimot Olapeju Ottun as the 19th Head of Service (HoS) of the state.

Others sworn-in are Hon Olugbenga Dairo as Commissioner for Transportation; Mr Abiodun Fari-Arole as Special Adviser/Managing Director, Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Dr Lateef Lawal as Special Adviser on Health.

Ottun takes over from Mrs Amope Chokor who retired from service ten days ago.

Abiodun in his address during the ceremony said his administration would continue to place the public service on good stead to perform its statutory function for the citizens of Ogun State and towards the successful implementation of our collective mission of “Building our Future Together” Agenda.

He said: “We will continue to ensure that the Ogun State Public Service has not just any type of leadership, but the right leadership.

“In this direction, we will continue to provide an enabling environment for our people, within and outside the Public Service, with genuine intentions directed at providing a more prosperous life for all the people of Ogun State.”

The governor charged the new appointees to put their wealth of experiences in their various fields into fore in achieving its administration objectives.

In her response, Ottun said he would strive to maintain the records and standards set by her predecessors in the office while promising not to betray the trust the government reposed on her in the discharge of her duties.

She promised that workers in the state civil and public service would continue to remain committed and dedicated to duty.

