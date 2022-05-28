Ex-governor Daniel, Abiodun’s CoS, Adeola secure senatorial tickets in Ogun

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has clinched the Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun East in the 2023 election.

Daniel at the APC Senate Primary Election held at Itoro Hall in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area polled 450 votes while Seyi Oduntan had 11 votes and former deputy governor of the state, Prince Segun Adesegun scored six votes.

The incumbent, Senator Lekan Mustapha, withdrew his ambition shortly before the commencement of the exercise.

Unconfirmed report had it that the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, pleaded with Mustapha to step down for Daniel.

Despite his withdrawal, a total of 29 votes were counted in his favour.

Similarly, the Chief of Staff to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Alhaji Salis Shuaib, also won the senatorial ticket for Ogun Central Senatorial District and Senator Adeola won the Ogun West Senatorial District ticket.





Adeola is currently a member of the Red Chamber representing Lagos West.

He was declared winner of the senatorial primary held at Oroona Hall, Ilaro, on Saturday, supervised by Mr. Gbenga Odukoya who chaired the electoral panel committee.

Adeola, popularly known as Yayi in the political circle, polled 294 votes to defeat the incumbent, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, who had zero vote.

The exercise, was equally supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led Kolapo Ademole, party officials and security agents, including soldiers, who were on ground to ensure adequate security.

The 295 delegates were from five local government areas in the district which include Imeko Afon; Yewa South; Yewa North; Ipokia and Ado-Odo/Ota were accredited for the exercise, but a voter abstained from voting, thereby, making the total votes cast 294.

Odukoya declared that Senator Adeola, having polled a total of 294 valid votes to defeat Adebiyi, was the APC’s senatorial candidate for Ogun West.

Adeola, while speaking with newsmen shortly after he was declared winner, appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun, for allowing internal democracy to play out in the party.

While promising to work for the victory of the party at the general election and also provide quality representation of elected as Ogun West Senator in 2023.

He extended his olive branch to those who contested with him, to join him in making APC emerge victorious in the senatorial district next year.

