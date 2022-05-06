The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia at the National Assembly, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, Friday declared his intention to represent Abia Central at the National Assembly.

Onuigbo was elected to the House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and mid-way into his second tenure decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC under the platform he is now contesting.

Having realised his achievement so far, Onuigbo said it is time to begin the all-around development of the state as a visionary, responsible leader.

“My great people of Abia Central, 2023 presents us with the most viable time in our lifetimes to begin the process of all-around development and growth, anchored on visionary leadership and representation.

“We cannot afford to make mistakes as doing so will set us back decades and harmfully impact on our children and children’s children”, he said.

Speaking during the occasion, Engr. Kelechi Ognonnaya, a staff of Shell Oil Coy and from Ikwuano LGA said Onuigbo has verifiable projects that speak for him and is a man of integrity and honesty, while Engr. Solomon Alozie from Osisioma LGA described him as the most credible aspirant for Abia Central Senatorial District.





Hon. Grant Nwogu, Deputy Chairman, representing the state Chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu said the party is confident that Onuigbo will win and remove PDP from the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

Abia reps member declares interest for Abia central seat

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

Abia reps member declares interest for Abia central seat