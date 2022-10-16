Abducted ASP rescued in Kwara

Kwara State Police Command on Sunday said that the abducted ASP Ahmed Yusuf, of the IGP Monitoring Team attached to the command, has been rescued.

ASP Ahmed Yusuf was abducted five days ago in his house in Oloje area of Ilorin exactly on October 11, 2022 at about 10:00pm by six armed hoodlums.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, in Ilorin said that the kidnap victim was rescued about 02:30 am today (Sunday) at a bush border between Kwara and Oyo states.

The PPRO, who said that the rescue efforts were made possible by local hunters, vigilance groups and men of the Police command, added that the ASP is currently undergoing medical examination and would be allowed to join his family as soon as he is confirmed fit by the Police medical doctor.

“The rescue efforts were made possible by the insistence of the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama psc (+) who declared that rescuing the kidnapped officer unhurt and possible arrest of the criminal abductors is a task that must be achieved.

“Consequently, the CP dispatched the Command’s Tactical Teams, local Vigilante and hunters with support of the Oyo State Amotekun squad.

“The efforts by the combined team yielded the expected result as the kidnappers escaped and abandoned the abducted ASP under severe pressure of being arrested, the moment they found out the teams had formed a ring around their location. The victim, thereafter, sauntered to where the police teams were waiting for him and was rescued.





“CP Paul Odama psc (+) wishes to appreciate the efforts of the Police and vigilante teams for the gallantry displayed in the efforts that ultimately led to the rescue of the ASP.

“The CP noted that his determination to make Kwara state unhabitable to criminal elements still stands and that Kwara state would never be allowed to play host to criminal elements of whatever nomenclature.

“In the meantime, effort is still being intensified to get the abductors arrested for prosection”.