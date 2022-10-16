UNICEF, others present N230m flood emergency response to Jigawa govt

UNICEF and some other international development partners have presented items worth over N230 million to the Jigawa State Government as a flood emergency response to flood victims in the state.

Presenting the items to the governor of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, the UNICEF field officer, Kano field office Mr. Rahama Rihiod Mohammed Farah, said the response is on Health, Education, Nutrition and Children protection.

The field officer represented by the UNICEF senior education manager, Mr Michael Banda told the governor that “Today’s presentation of supplies is in line with the foregoing is UNICEF’s response plan to the Jigawa Flooding Emergency which includes 200 pieces of solar Radios, assorted items for psycho-social support, recreational materials as parts of psychosocial support”.

Mr. Rahama Rihiod Mohammed Farah explained that during the last visit and the opportunity provided UNICEF, government and development partners to conduct an assessment of the flooding emergency in the state.

The UNICEF field officer added that “25 IDP camps and 2 communities were covered during the assessment, which overall situation as observed, has confirmed the devastating impact of the floods have had on communities mentioning that the assessment revealed that a significant proportion of the affected population have returned to their communities”.

The senior education manager maintained that thehe assessment shows that children and women have been most impacted by the flooding and that basic needs such as food, shelter and care are not being met; and that malaria, catarrh, diarrhea are the most predominant health challenges the IDPs reported.

Adding that “A total of 30 health facilities have been flooded and are out of use currently, while over 200 have been heavily affected with various degrees of damage. As a result, the health needs of the affected population, especially pregnant and lactating mothers, are not being met”.

He started further that under education, there are missed opportunities for learning as 27 schools are flooded, while as many as 18 schools are being used as IDP camps, while under child protection, those affected were at the risk of exposure to protection violations of violence and abuse such as sexual abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

“There’s also evident lack of access to correct information on disease prevention and rights protection because of loss of latrine and WASH facilities, the affected population is highly prone to Cholera and other water borne diseases. And hunger and food insecurity are likely to be immediate and long-term consequences due to loss of crops to flooding, and that loss of loved ones and property may lead to life-long emotional distress, especially for children”.

The UNICEF Kano field officer emphasized that the organization is supporting Jigawa State Governmnet to respond on nutrition, education, health, child protection, WASH, Social and Behavior Change and Social Policy.

In his response the Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar commended the development partners for their support and quick response.

The governor who was represented by deputy governor, Malam Umar Namadi told the partners that the state government has constituted a committee on flood mitigation and fund raising with the mandate of proffering permanent solutions to the perennial flooding that ravages Jigawa state.

Governor Abubakar said the committee has saddled with the responsibilities of flood assessment, organizing and coordinating the of appeal fund rising, distribution of palliatives to the verified victims of the recent flood disasters throughout the state.





The deputy governor asked the partners and all other organizations and individuals to channel their assistance and donation through the committee.