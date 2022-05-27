Abaribe dumps PDP, resigns as Minority Leader

Senator representing Abia South Senatorial district and Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has finally dumped the People’s Democratic Party.

Abaribe who during the week declined from participating in the Party governorship primary in Abia State said he could no longer stomach what he called impunity and illegality in the Abia State chapter of the main opposition party.

In a letter addressed to his Ward Chairman and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in his Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State entitled, ” Resignation of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” the Minority Leader said he took the decision to exit the PDP after due consultations.

The letter reads:” I write to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of (the) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This development is consequent upon the shameful display of illegality, impunity and undemocratic decision of the party and after due consultations with my constituents.”

In a separate letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, “Notification of Resignation from the Membership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Senate,” Senator Abaribe disclosed that he has ceased to be Senate Minority Leader, consequent of his resignation from the PDP.





“This is to notify you and my dear colleagues in the Senate that I have formally resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party through my ward. This also means my resignation as (the) Minority Leader of the Senate.”

“I wish to thank you and my dear colleagues in the Leadership of the Senate for the warm camaraderie we enjoyed while I was Minority Leader.”

A source told Saturday Tribune that Senator Abaribe would join the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA where he will battle for the Abia South Senatorial ticket with incumbent Abia State Governor and PDP senatorial candidate, Okezie Ikpeazu.

