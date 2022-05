The National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Dr.Nasiru Idris, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Kebbi State in next year’s election..

Dr. Idris, who polled a total of 1055 out of 1090 votes cast, defeated other two aspirants which included the incumbent Senate leader, Dr. Yahaya Abdullahi and former Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Alhaji Abubakar Gari Mallam.

The returning officer for the primary election and APC National Monitoring Committee, Alhaji Idris Yahuza, said “By the power vested in me as the returning officer, I hereby declared you, Nasiru Idris winner of the Kebbi APC governorship primary election having polled 1055 out of the 1090 votes cast by the delegates”.