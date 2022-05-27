Few hours to the conduct of the senatorial primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad Buba (BAMANGA) has withdrawn his aspiration for the senatorial seat of Borno South district of Borno state under the party.

In a letter of withdrawal made available to Journalists in Maiduguri, on Friday, he stated that, in the names of Allah, He, that enthrones Kings and dethrones them at will. The Most Merciful, the Most Beneficent. I hereby withdraw from the district senatorial primaries of our party the, All Progressives Congress (APC) for Southern Borno.”

The letter further contained, “Furthermore; in view of the unfolding political scenario and having consulted widely with my teaming supporters and elders; I have agreed to withdraw from the contest in good faith and for the unity of our Party.”

“May I humbly use this opportunity to thank all my teaming supporters from all over Southern Borno senatorial district, for believing in me and for their overwhelming support. By His grace, we are a solid indivisible political family,” the letter stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Aliyu Buba withdraws from APC Borno South senatorial seat

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Aliyu Buba withdraws from APC Borno South senatorial seat

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Aliyu Buba withdraws from APC Borno South senatorial seat

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…Aliyu Buba withdraws from APC Borno South senatorial seat