Abacha never stole Nigeria’s money — Wife

• refutes claims that late husband annulled June 12 election

Mariam Abacha, wife of Nigeria’s former Head of State, the late General Sani Abacha, has refuted long-standing allegations that her husband annulled the June 12, 1993, presidential election or looted Nigeria’s treasury.

Speaking during a television interview on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, hosted by Femi Akande, Mrs. Abacha described the persistent criticisms of her husband’s legacy as unfair and based on misinformation.

“The annulment was not done by my husband. And if it was him, then that means he was more powerful than the President at the time. That means Abacha was the greatest. But I’m not here to talk about Babangida or anybody. All I know is that my husband didn’t do it,” she declared.

Mrs. Abacha also dismissed widespread reports that her late husband embezzled billions of dollars from the national treasury, calling them baseless and unsubstantiated.

“Who is the witness of the monies that were being stashed? Did you see the signature or evidence of any money stashed abroad? And the money that my husband kept for Nigeria, in a few months, it vanished. Why are you blaming somebody?” she queried.

In an appeal, she urged Nigerians to move past ethnic and religious sentiments when discussing national issues.

“Why are we so bad towards each other? Because someone is a Northerner or Southerner? A Muslim or a Christian? It’s not fair,” she lamented.

On the lingering issue of insecurity and insurgency in Nigeria, Mrs. Abacha expressed dismay that, despite the country’s vast military resources and experience, the problem persists. “I don’t know why insurgents have lingered this long. Other smaller nations have tackled theirs. We are bigger, richer, and more experienced,” she said.

She called for better synergy between the civilian government and the military in addressing insecurity. “I believe in our military. I know they have what it takes to tackle the insurgents. If ECOMOG could bring peace to other countries, why can’t we have peace here? The government must work hand-in-hand with the military to solve this,” she emphasised.

Reflecting on her time as First Lady, she lamented the lack of continuity in government programs, urging the current administration to build on past initiatives.

“Every government comes with its own programs. But if there is no continuity, there will be no progress,” she said, noting that one of her former initiatives, the Africa First Ladies Peace Mission, is still active across the continent.

Mrs. Abacha also defended the reputation of past military regimes, insisting that no government has truly failed. “No government can fail. Military governance is different, they have the will and the power. Maybe the civilians are not that strong. But the solution lies in cooperation.”

In a plea, she urged Nigerians and the media to show more patriotism and empathy.

“Let’s pray for our country. Let’s be good to our leaders and say good things. The press should be truthful and help build the nation, not destroy people’s reputations,” she added.