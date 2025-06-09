Kogi: Retired Army Major dies in kidnappers’ den after N10m ransom payment

A retired Army Major, Joe Ajayi, who was kidnapped from his residence in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State a few weeks ago, has died in the kidnappers’ den despite a ransom payment of ₦10 million for his release.

Major Ajayi was abducted on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, around 11:30 p.m. by gunmen who stormed his residence and shot sporadically during the attack.

Sources revealed that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of ₦50 million. However, the delay in meeting their demand due to the family’s inability to raise the amount led to a rapid deterioration in Ajayi’s health, as he was denied access to his medication.

It was further gathered that the abductors later informed the family that sending his medication would attract an additional cost—a demand the family could not meet.

Eventually, realizing that the victim’s health had worsened and that he might not survive, the kidnappers reduced the ransom to ₦10 million. Believing that Major Ajayi was still alive, his family hastily gathered the amount and paid the reduced ransom.

“After the ransom was paid, the kidnappers gave directions to the family on where to find him, only for them to discover his lifeless body,” a source from the community disclosed.

His remains have since been deposited at the Kabba Specialist Hospital mortuary.

This tragic incident is one of many in the growing Kogi State kidnapping crisis, which has seen a surge in abductions across the state. In early May, a first-class monarch, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, the Oba of Okoloke in Yagba West Local Government Area, was similarly kidnapped from his residence. He remains in captivity.

Reacting to the disturbing trend, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, during the recent Eid celebration in Okene, urged residents to remain calm. He assured that ongoing efforts to eliminate criminal elements from the state were already showing promising results.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE