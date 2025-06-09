Customs officer who arrested Enugu ritualist gets N5m gift

Prince Ugochukwu Orji, the Customs officer who arrested ritualist Ichie Billion, a fleeing native doctor from Enugu State accused of ritual killings, has been rewarded with ₦5 million.

Ichie Billion was arrested at the Seme Border while attempting to cross into the Benin Republic on a motorcycle. The arrest followed a nationwide manhunt after his face was circulated online. The custom officer, Orji, known for upholding integrity in Nigerian Customs, quickly recognized him and took action.

Foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Chief Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, a senatorial aspirant for the Anambra South Senatorial by-election under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), hosted the officer at his residence in Ihembosi, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Onunkwo, who is also the Chairman/CEO of Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd., presented Orji with a cheque of ₦5,000,000. He stated that the reward was part of Seahorse Lubricant Industries’ CSR efforts and a way to promote moral values in Nigeria.

“Nigeria still has men of honour. Ugochukwu stood in the gap when it mattered most. In a system where many are tempted to sell their conscience, he chose to uphold the law,” Onunkwo said.

“Ugochukwu Orji was rewarded ₦5 million not just to appreciate his bravery but to encourage a culture of truth and accountability in our nation. I urge the Nigerian Immigration Service to look into this case and consider rewarding him officially,” he added.

Recounting the moment of arrest, Orji narrated, “I stopped him and confronted him with his photo. He denied it at first, saying it was his brother. But I insisted. He then attempted to bribe me—₦3 million… then ₦7 million… ₦10 million… eventually ₦15 million, with his wife promising to send the money. This was a clear bribery attempt at Seme Border.

“I pretended to cooperate just to detain him quietly. Once my superior confirmed his identity, I handcuffed him and recovered voice notes from his phone revealing efforts to erase his tracks,” he said.

This case highlights the growing need to celebrate honesty and reinforce integrity in the Nigerian Customs service and other public institutions.

