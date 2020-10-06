2021 Kano LG election: Ganduje charges state electoral body to be neutral

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) to be neutral in the forthcoming local government (LG) election slated for early next year. This was just as he called on them, “not to be partisan,” adding that “even though you are appointed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government when it comes to work, don’t be partisan. You have to, in fact, maintain neutrality.”

He gave the directive on Tuesday during the swearing-in of the newly screened and appointed commissioners of KANSIEC during the state executive council meeting, at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

He assured that nobody would interfere in the operations of the commission before, during or after the election. His words: “As our Electoral Commission is bracing up for the local government election coming up early next year, we resolved to make the commission complete for immediate operation. “We have the remaining of only one commissioner now who will also be screened by the State House of Assembly. We all believe that KANSIEC must be complete for good and smooth operation,” the governor said. The newly appointed and sworn-in commissioners are Ahmad Rufa’i Yalwa, Idris Haruna Geza and A’isha Abubakar Bichi. Governor Ganduje charged them to be diligent and transparent in their official engagements.

He said: “You should do everything possible to make sure that you remain as independent as your name suggests.”