2021 Kano LG election: Ganduje charges state electoral body to be neutral
This was just as he called on them, “not to be partisan,” adding that “even though you are appointed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government when it comes to work, don’t be partisan. You have to, in fact, maintain neutrality.”
His words: “As our Electoral Commission is bracing up for the local government election coming up early next year, we resolved to make the commission complete for immediate operation.
“We have the remaining of only one commissioner now who will also be screened by the State House of Assembly. We all believe that KANSIEC must be complete for good and smooth operation,” the governor said.
The newly appointed and sworn-in commissioners are Ahmad Rufa’i Yalwa, Idris Haruna Geza and A’isha Abubakar Bichi.
Governor Ganduje charged them to be diligent and transparent in their official engagements.
