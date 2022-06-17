Aare Musulumi counsels Makinde’s running mate, Lawal

THE Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, has charged the running mate of Governor Seyi Makinde of To State in the 2023 election, Chief Bayo Lawal, to promote and defend the cause of Islam in government.

Akintola gave the charge while hosting Lawal who paid him a courtesy visit at his Ikolaba residence in Ibadan.

The Muslim leader described the choice of Lawal as appropriate going by his track record in and out of government.

According to him, the combination of Governor Makinde and Chief Lawal is a winning ticket anyday.

While advising the Kishi-born politician to remain a shining ambassador of Islam, Akinola asked him to be wary of sycophants who mill around political officeholders.

He prayed Allah to bless the choice of Lawal and grant the duo success in the election.

The Aare Musulumi, who expressed appreciation for the visit, assured Lawal of his support.

Lawal said the visit was to formally present himself to Aare Akinola as the running mate to Governor Makinde in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

He expressed gratitude to Alhaji Akinola for the “warm reception” and reiterated his commitment to the cause of Islam.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…